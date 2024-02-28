Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert showcased in Paso Robles concert

Symphony of the Vines ends season with ‘Horn Hijinks’

– Symphony of the Vines will conclude its 2023-24 season with “Horn Hijinks,” featuring works from Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert. The concert will take place at Adelaida Vineyards, located at 5805 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles, on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

The performance will showcase Symphony of the Vines’ Maestro Greg Magie and Jason Beaumont on horns, along with Tony Navarro and Grace Seng on violins, Emily Gilman on viola, and Hilary Clark on cello. The program includes Mozart’s Quintet for horn and strings, Beethoven’s Sextet for two horns and strings, and Schubert’s String quartet “Death and the Maiden.”

Attendees are advised of the venue change for this event, now hosted at Adelaida Vineyards.

For ticket information, please visit www.symphonyofthevines.org or https://www.my805tix.com/e/horns-strings.

Symphony of the Vines, established in 2010, serves as an independent professional association of performing symphony musicians. The organization presents orchestral concerts for residents and visitors of northern San Luis Obispo County on the central coast of California. Additionally, it actively engages in providing learning, mentoring, and performance opportunities to young student musicians in the same geographical area through its Student Spotlight program. Interactive performances at public schools throughout the community are also part of the symphony’s commitment to offering students the opportunity to experience live classical music firsthand.

