Monkeypox vaccine clinic to be held at Gala Pride & Diversity Center

Vaccine also available by appointment at San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles public health clinics

– The Gala Pride & Diversity Center and the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will host a monkeypox (MPX) vaccination clinic on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 1060 Palm Street in San Luis Obispo. This clinic will offer second doses to those who received a first dose in early September and first doses to those who are at high risk and have not yet received the vaccine.

“We’re excited to partner with Public Health and the SLO County MPX Advisory Group to provide vaccines in a supportive, uplifting atmosphere,” said Gala Executive Director Dusty Colyer-Worth.

“This event is a great opportunity not only to get vaccinated but also to talk with affirming medical professionals about MPX and how you can stay safe through this outbreak.”

MPX vaccine supply has gradually increased nationwide and in California. Doses will be given in the skin (similar to a TB test). Current eligibility criteria include SLO County residents age 18+ who:

• Identify as gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, or

• Identify as sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender identity, including those who engage in transactional or survival sex, or

• Have had close contact with someone diagnosed with MPX, of

• Are sexual partners of people with the above risks, of

• Anticipate experiencing the above risks, of

• Are healthcare workers who are likely to examine or collect laboratory specimens from persons with MPX.

Vaccine is also available by appointment at Public Health clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, including a dedicated block of appointments on Oct. 13 (the day before this event) in Paso Robles. If you meet these eligibility criteria and would like to schedule an appointment, please contact the Public Health Department at 805-781-5500 or publichealth.contact@co.slo.ca.us.

“We are in a much better place with MPX vaccine than we were even a month ago,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I am grateful to Gala and our community partners for their collaboration and to everyone who is taking steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from MPX.”

MPX is a viral illness that often causes flu-like symptoms (chills, fever, and swollen lymph nodes) followed by a rash or sores. It spreads primarily through close, often skin-to-skin contact with people who have symptoms or, less commonly, with unwashed materials used by someone with symptoms.

It does not spread easily through the air or through brief contact like walking by someone on the street. Since May 2022, there has been an uptick in cases in parts of the world where MPX does not usually occur, including here in California. One case of MPX has been confirmed in SLO County.

In addition to getting vaccinated, you can take steps to protect yourself from MPX:

Talk with close contacts, including sexual partners, about any recent illness and be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body.

Postpone close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact with people who have MPX symptoms like rashes or sores until sores have fully healed and a new layer of skin has formed.

Avoid contact with unwashed items or fabrics (bedding, towels, clothing) used by someone who has MPX symptoms like rashes or sores.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often.

If you are caring for someone who has MPX and is experiencing symptoms, use personal protective equipment like a mask, gown, eye protection, and gloves.

If you have an unusual rash, with or without flu-like symptoms, talk with your healthcare provider for an evaluation. If you do not have a healthcare provider, contact the Public Health Department’s Healthcare Navigators.

The Public Health Department’s MPX outreach efforts are informed by the SLO County MPX Advisory Group, which includes representatives from Access Support Network, Cal Poly Campus Health & Wellbeing, CAPSLO Center for Health & Prevention, Gala Pride & Diversity Center, and Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.

For more information about MPX in SLO County, including an option to sign up for email updates, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/mpx. Public Health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday- Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

