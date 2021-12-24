Mujeres de Acción and Paso People’s Action hold ‘Christmas Caravan’

Groups hope to make event an annual occurrence

– Mujeres de Acción, a community-based organization in SLO County supporting the Latinx population and Paso People’s Action, a grassroots progressive organization, recently held their Christmas caravan to celebrate the holiday season and connect neighbors at a distance amid the pandemic. Starting from Sherwood Park, the caravan of ten cars adorned with Christmas lights, holly, and candy canes made its way throughout town, stopping through various neighborhoods to give out candy to excited families and children.

“What an exciting time of the year!” said Yadi Mendoza, community liaison for Mujeres de Acción. “It’s so important that we reach out to everyone and include them in the holiday season, especially since it’s a time when loneliness can settle in.”

Besides going around town and handing out candy, Mujeres de Acción and Paso People’s Action also awarded a cash prize of $50 to the best decorated car.

“This is going to be an annual tradition,” said Camille Katz, Paso People’s Action member. “We invite everyone to participate in the years ahead and look forward to seeing all the creativity that Paso Robles has to offer.”

In the meantime, interested individuals can join Paso People’s Action and Mujeres De Acción at their respective Facebook pages.

