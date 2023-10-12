Mujeres de Acción partners with cafe in SLO to raise money for breast cancer programs

Corazón Café is co-owned by local entrepreneur Sara McGrath, who is a breast cancer survivor

– Corazón Café in San Luis Obispo is partnering up with North County non-profit Mujeres de Acción to raise money for breast cancer programs throughout the month of October. The fundraiser will take place every Tuesday, where a portion of every bill spent will go towards building resources, including Spanish language material, information fairs, and community support.

“We are excited to partner up with Corazón Café for this initiative,” says Yessenia Echevarria, founder of Mujeres de Acción. “Our organization has been supporting women in their breast cancer journey for the past decade and this fundraiser only helps us increase our capabilities.”

Corazón Café is co-owned by local entrepreneur Sara McGrath, who is a breast cancer survivor, along with her husband Pedro Arias López and their partner Crescenio Hernandez Villar. In addition to the fundraiser, her restaurant is also hosting an art exhibit all month titled “I Am Whole,” featuring art about healing, hope, and how women cope. More than 240,000 women are afflicted with breast cancer annually, and another 42,000 die from the disease.

“It’s important to support our community as we continue to fight for a cure,” said McGrath. “We invite our community to join us by supporting Mujeres de Acción and visiting our exhibit so they may know the strong women who walk among us.”

Corazón Cafe is located at 847 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. Visit the business on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/corazoncafeslo/?hl=en.

Learn more about Mujeres de Acción at http://mujeresdeaccion.org/.

Share To Social Media