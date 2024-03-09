Mujeres de Acción to host Dia Del Niño Event

Event to be held at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles

– Paso Robles nonprofit Mujeres de Acción is hosting a Dia Del Niño event, or Day of the Children on April 26, at Sherwood “Dragon” Park on Scott Street from 4-8 p.m.

The event, now in its second year by the nonprofit, follows the Mexican holiday that commemorates children. While numerous other cultures celebrate children at various points in the year, Mexicans hold the special day on the last weekend of April.

“We’re excited to celebrate our future and bring the community together,” says Yessenia Echevarria, Founder at Mujeres de Acción. “All families are welcome to join us, enjoy live performances, and laugh with a clown.”

Mujeres de Acción was founded in 2014 by Echevarria, after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. The initiative was spun out of a lack of Spanish-translated material on breast cancer management, and the now fiscally sponsored non-profit hosts annual events including women’s empowerment, information sessions, and an annual gala dinner.

The Dia Del Niño event builds upon these efforts. Besides live entertainment, attendees can also visit businesses and non-profits focused on childcare, workers’ rights, and cultural interests. The team is also interspersing surprises throughout the event.

“It’s all about the children as they are the backbone of our community,” says Brenda Campoverde, Coordinator at Mujeres de Acción. “They do so much to bring us joy and its only perfect that we celebrate them.”

