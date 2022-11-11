Multi-agency emergency drill planned Monday

North County emergency services departments participating

– First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, all-hazard incident management team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street.

In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local all-hazard incident management teams that are activated in events such as wildfires, natural disasters, public health crises, and large planned events. The teams have been activated in response to recent incidents including the Alisal Fire, Avila Fire, and Covid-19 vaccination clinics.

On Nov. 14, both teams will work together to manage and mitigate a simulated wildfire scenario along the county line, much like these local first responders would do in the event of a real incident. Participants will function in pre-designated roles that align with the state and national incident management system.

Understanding and practicing incident management skills is critical to success during real, local emergencies. Additionally, training with local partner agencies gives first responders the opportunity to build relationships and trust among all the involved departments. More than 40 local first responders will participate in Monday’s drill.

Members of the following agencies will participate in the drill:

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services

Morro Bay Fire Department

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

Five Cities Fire Authority

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Vandenberg Fire Department

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

Montecito Fire Department

Advertisement

Share To Social Media