Multi-agency emergency drill planned Monday
North County emergency services departments participating
– First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, all-hazard incident management team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street.
In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local all-hazard incident management teams that are activated in events such as wildfires, natural disasters, public health crises, and large planned events. The teams have been activated in response to recent incidents including the Alisal Fire, Avila Fire, and Covid-19 vaccination clinics.
On Nov. 14, both teams will work together to manage and mitigate a simulated wildfire scenario along the county line, much like these local first responders would do in the event of a real incident. Participants will function in pre-designated roles that align with the state and national incident management system.
Understanding and practicing incident management skills is critical to success during real, local emergencies. Additionally, training with local partner agencies gives first responders the opportunity to build relationships and trust among all the involved departments. More than 40 local first responders will participate in Monday’s drill.
Members of the following agencies will participate in the drill:
- Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
- San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services
- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
- Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
- Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services
- Morro Bay Fire Department
- San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
- Five Cities Fire Authority
- Santa Barbara County Fire Department
- Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management
- Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
- Vandenberg Fire Department
- Santa Barbara City Fire Department
- Montecito Fire Department