Multi-injury vehicle collision closes Highway 46 East

–Three vehicles collided Thursday morning on Highway 46 East near Airport Road. One victim was transported by helicopter via Mercy Air, another victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

A green Subaru, a white Toyota Prius, and a commercial delivery box truck were involved in the eastbound accident that was first reported at 10:56 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Highway 46 East was closed for about 30 minutes for the helicopter transport and cleanup at the scene. Paso Robles Police officers, several fire engines with about 20 firefighters and first responders were on the scene. Firefighters helped recover dogs that got loose and helped clean up a large debris field.

No other details were available at press time. Check back for updates.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock

