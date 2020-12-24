Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 24, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Multi-injury vehicle collision closes Highway 46 East
  • Follow Us!

Multi-injury vehicle collision closes Highway 46 East 

Posted: 1:07 pm, December 24, 2020 by News Staff

–Three vehicles collided Thursday morning on Highway 46 East near Airport Road. One victim was transported by helicopter via Mercy Air, another victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

A green Subaru, a white Toyota Prius, and a commercial delivery box truck were involved in the eastbound accident that was first reported at 10:56 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Highway 46 East was closed for about 30 minutes for the helicopter transport and cleanup at the scene. Paso Robles Police officers, several fire engines with about 20 firefighters and first responders were on the scene. Firefighters helped recover dogs that got loose and helped clean up a large debris field.

No other details were available at press time. Check back for updates.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.