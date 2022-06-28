Multi-sport summer camp offered at Paso Robles Sports Club

Camp presented by Fellowship of Christian Athletes

– The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be hosting a multi-sport summer camp at the Paso Robles Sports Club for youth grades 5-8 on July 18-21, 2022 from 8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. The cost is $95 per participant.

This is a 4-day camp where youth will have the opportunity to, “receive high-quality sports training in a variety of sports, build relationships with local high school athletes, and hear encouraging Christian messages.”

Athletes will select one sport to train in throughout the week: basketball, baseball/softball, flag football, soccer, tennis, or wrestling. FCA will provide a shirt, water, snacks, and lunch.

Local coaches from Paso Robles High School, Flamson Middle School, and local sports clubs will be offering training to both experienced and beginner athletes. While this is the first FCA camp in the Paso Robles area, FCA hosted a camp last year in Santa Maria.

Participants can sign up at centralcoastfca.org/futures-camp. For more information or to volunteer or sponsor the camp, contact Brad Zimmer at bzimmer@fca.org or (805) 722-5960.

