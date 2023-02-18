Multiple agencies continue search for Kyle Doan

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement this week with updated information on the ongoing search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away in flood waters in January:

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are committed to supporting the ongoing search for Kyle Doan.

During this incredibly difficult time, the full weight of state and local government remains behind collective efforts to search for Kyle, and we are committed to supporting the family and community alike. Governor Gavin Newsom has directed Cal OES to coordinate the deployment of any and all resources requested by San Luis Obispo to support the ongoing search.

While we all wish for a quick return of Kyle to his family, law enforcement would like to remind community members about searching for Kyle safely and responsibly. Since the land along the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River is private property, you are strongly encouraged to seek permission from the individual property owners before searching in those areas. Please put your safety first and follow all guidance set forth by local officials.

Together, we will continue this important work. We have not lost hope.

