Deputies respond to reports of shots fired in Wellsona area

Deputies find nothing suspicious, clear the call

– At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding shots fired in the area of Monterey Road just south of Wellsona Road in Paso Robles.

Witnesses reported hearing a burst of gunshots, a pause, and then another burst of gunshots, according to Public Information Officer Tony Cipolla. Several deputies responded to the incident. Deputies contacted those who live on that street to check their welfare, and it all checked out, according to Cipolla.

“Deputies used a drone to see if there was any activity in the area. Nothing suspicious was located,” said Cipolla. “During their time at that location, the deputies did not hear any gunshots. After approximately 45 minutes, deputies cleared the call.”

