Multiple fires near Cayucos ignited by lightning

–Multiple small fires ignited over the weekend due to lighting activity in the area. One of the fires is located near the intersection of Sunrise Ridge Road and Santa Rita Road east of Cayucos and is 20-acres at 95-percent containment as of Monday morning.

Another fire burning near the intersection of Old Creek Road and Santa Rita Road, also east of Cayucos. This fire, called the “Whale Fire”, was 40-percent contained at 210 acres as of Monday morning. There have been no injuries or loss of property due to either fire, and no structures are threatened.

Cal Fire has been posting about both incidents on its Twitter account. Click here to view.

A heat advisory remains in effect for North County until Thursday. Click here for more information about the heat advisory.

San Luis Obispo County lighting map for the last 24 hrs. Possibility of another event at 9:00 p.m. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/9TzkB1zJmH — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 16, 2020

