Multiple narcotics and weapons arrests reported in Atascadero

–The Atascadero Police Department (APD) has released information regarding multiple arrests related to illegal narcotics and weapons.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 8:04 p.m. a resident in the 12,200 block of San Marcos Rd reported a suspicious vehicle parked at a vacant residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a subject flee the residence. Augstine Holquin (41) of Atascadero was found hiding behind a nearby tree. Holquin was taken into custody and found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a loaded magazine for a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and drug paraphernalia. A search of Holquin’s vehicle was conducted and the .25 caliber pistol was located.

Two additional suspects were located inside the garage. The two subjects, Demi Bartolomeo (29), and Simon Lorden (19) also of Atascadero were also taken into custody. All three were arrested for burglary and criminal conspiracy. Holquin was also arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, felon in possession of ammo, and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. All three were transported and booked into the SLO County Jail (APD Case Number 20-1986)

The following night, Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 11:56 p.m. an APD officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Morro Rd at Curbaril Ave. During the stop, the officer observed a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. A vehicle search was conducted and the handgun, a .357 revolver was found to be loaded. A second loaded handgun, a 9mm semi-automatic, was also found inside the vehicle along with cocaine, methamphetamine, suboxone, and paraphernalia. Dustin Oropeza (33) of Bakersfield was arrested for Possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of narcotics. Viola Herrera (34), also from Bakersfield, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, false personation of another, and a misdemeanor warrant. They were both transported to SLO County Jail and booked.

If you have any information on suspicious activity in your area, please contact the Atascadero Police Department non-emergency line at (805) 461-5051.

Share this post!

email

Related