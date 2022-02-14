Multiple people injured on Saturday in crash on Highway 46

At least eight patients were injured and transported to local hospitals; one person was airlifted

– Highway 46 was reopened late Saturday following a multi-car crash that injured multiple individuals. The crash happened on Westbound Highway 46 near River Grove Drive in Paso Robles.

Reports say at least eight patients were injured and transported to Twin Cities and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. One person was airlifted to the hospital.

Westbound Highway 46 was closed for a couple of hours as investigators looked into the incident. In a tweet, Caltrans officials said the road was open to traffic by 11:23 p.m.:

The westbound lanes of Highway 46 East near River Grove Drive are now open. https://t.co/WeRrSkEC0q — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 13, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

