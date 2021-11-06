Multiple-vehicle accident reported on Highway 46 east

Accident appears to have involved four vehicles

– A multiple vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening on Highway 46 eastbound, according to eye-witness reports. The accident appears to have involved four vehicles and multiple parties were injured in the accident, although information regarding the extent of the injuries is not known at this time. An ambulance was initially called for and then cancelled at the scene, according to eye-witnesses.

Traffic was backed up on Highway 46 while crews responded to the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related