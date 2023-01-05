City gets more than an inch of rainfall, weather warnings remain in effect

Rain storms bring power outages, raise local lake level

– Storm systems sweeping through North County have already brought significant rainfall, and more rain is yet to come, according to weather forecasts. Rain is in the forecast today, followed by a short break from the storm on Friday, with showers picking back up again on Saturday, continuing through the weekend and into next week.

Paso Robles measured 1.39 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total is 10.61” of rain.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

The storm has brought with it multiple reported power outages:

The rain has already brought local lake levels up. Lake Nacimiento water level was at 34 percent as of Wednesday:

An active flood advisory remained in effect this morning. The National Weather Service warns of the potential of minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, as well as water over roadways and potential debris flows including rock and mudslides.

A flood watch has also been issued by the National Weather Service and remains in effect until this afternoon. Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere, warns the NWS. This includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar. Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and freeways, with major delays or closures.

The storm is also creating dangerous sea conditions. A small craft advisory also remains in effect through Saturday.

Should members of the public wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to the graphic above). Those picking up sand should be sure to bring a shovel.

Sand for sandbags is also available to the public at the following locations:

https://www.prepareslo.org/en/resourcesGeneral/Sand-Distribution-Locations-01.2023.pdf

There are currently no county-maintained road closures reported. To keep up on the latest information regarding county road closures, residents can go to: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Services/Maps/Road-Closures-and-Delays.aspx

A portion of Highway 1 in Big Sur is currently closed and the closure has recently moved south to the elephant seal viewing parking lot:

