Museum dinner features local car club president

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum invites a guest speaker to each of its monthly dinners. This month, Scotty Smith, a Woodland Auto Display docent and local car club president will talk about his fascination with cars.

If you have ever wondered how one becomes a devoted “car guy” and is motivated to meticulously build and restore cars, this is a perfect opportunity. Listen to Smith talk about his journey, and enjoy dinner at the museum.

Smith’s presentation will include stories of him and his buddies building fast cars and eventually volunteering as a docent with Woodland Auto Display, building hot rods, and running a car club in Paso Robles. His pictures, graphics and jokes are sure to entertain. Smith will be assisted in his presentation by Robin, his wife of 46 years.

Dinners are catered and open to the public ($25/person). Reservations are required prior to 6 p.m. on the Monday before the dinner, by calling (805) 296-1935.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

