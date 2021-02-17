Must Charities hires new ‘brand warrior’ Kyle Beal Flaherty

–Local nonprofit Must Charities recently welcomed newly-minted “brand warrior,” Kyle Beal Flaherty to its team.

Flaherty is a well-known professional in the local event and marketing scene, and a familiar face around Must Charities. The nonprofit says they hired her full-time not only for her expertise but also for her love of community and people.

Born and raised on California’s Central Coast, Flaherty headed back east to pursue a degree. She holds a B.S. in tourism planning and development from the University of New Hampshire graduating summa cum laude, a Presidential Scholar and member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honorary Fraternity and National Golden Key Honor Society. Early in her career, she managed grand opening celebrations for Albertson’s grocery store, worked with Dartmouth College on their capital campaign in their Western Region, and partnered on Maine’s Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Soon after returning to the Central Coast, she opened her own business providing innovative and professional marketing and event management services. Her mantra is quality and detail, whether working with large music festivals, food and wine festivals, corporate tradeshows, or intimate family reunions.

The “Moose Pak,” as her family is affectionately called, volunteer locally at ECHO, Woods Humane Society, and Coats for Kids and also incorporate volunteering into their family travels, whether they are stateside or international.

“Time to gush,” says Must Charities Executive Director Becky Gray. “I have known and had the privilege of working with Kyle as an outside contractor for the past 12 years. When I left the wine industry, Kyle mentioned she would love to someday work at must! charities – she loved our mission, but we were grass-roots and just getting started. As we began to grow, we contracted Kyle for special projects. As you can imagine, I am thrilled to have her as a full-time employee. This is a huge win for the organization and a big win for our community.”

