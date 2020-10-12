Local Elks Lodge donates $3,500 to sports program for people with disabilities

–Cal Poly’s Mustang News reports–

–Local nonprofit North County Adaptive Sports Program, a partner of Cal Poly’s kinesiology department since 2012, received a $3,500 grant after being recognized for its virtual program.

The North County Adaptive Sports Program provides adapted physical activities for individuals living with developmental disabilities. The program serves participants or athletes from 14 to 70 years old throughout the Central Coast, and they engage in a variety of recreational activities such as basketball, volleyball and aquatics.

The $3,500 grant — which was awarded by community organization Paso Robles Elks Lodge — will provide the program with funding that will help athletes gain access to the program as well as equipment to engage in activities from home.

Read the original report on Mustang News

Share this post!

email

Related