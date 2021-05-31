Cal Poly Mustangs baseball team sweep Hawaii

Mustangs finish the season with seven consecutive victories

–Sunday afternoon, the Cal Poly Mustangs baseball team beat Hawaii 6-2 at sold-out Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo. With attendance limited to one-third capacity, 1,045 people watched the final game of the season. The Mustangs finished the season with seven consecutive victories. Cal Poly won 11 of their final 12 games, including four over Hawaii.

Redshirt freshman Brooks Lee hit two doubles Sunday to break Cal Poly’s season record. Lee’s 27 doubles may be the second-best in the nation. He also led the Mustangs with a .342 batting average.

The Mustangs are a young team, but are losing two key players. Redshirt Junior centerfielder Cole Cabrera and Senior catcher Myles Emmerson batted first and second in the line-up. Both players will be difficult to replace.

Redshirt sophomore Mark Armstrong of Paso Robles may see more playing time next year as catcher. The former Bearcat pinch hit several times over the past two seasons.

Last fall, Jakob Wright of Paso Robles signed a letter of intent to play for Cal Poly. Wright is a solid left-handed pitcher but also plays centerfield. He hit over .400 in both his sophomore and shortened junior season. The Mustang coaching staff says, “Jacob will help us on both sides of the ball.”

The Mustangs finished the 2021 season tied for fourth place in the Big West with a record of 31-25 overall, 21-19 in the Big West Conference.

