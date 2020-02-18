Mustangs upset #2 ranked Vanderbilt
Mustangs baseball team includes former Bearcat
–The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team upset #2 ranked Vanderbilt Sunday at a tournament in Arizona. The Mustangs scored two runs on two sacrifice flies in the bottom of the 9th to upset the defending NCAA Champion Commodores. The Mustangs improve to 2-1 for the season. On Saturday, they lost to Michigan 8-5. The Spartans were runners-up in last year’s College World Series. They beat Connecticut 7-2 Friday at the same MLB4 Tournament in Arizona. As a result of the defeat, Vanderbilt dropped to #4 in the country. Poly has not yet shown up in the Top 25 in the NCAA Division 1.
The Mustangs next play five consecutive home games, including a game Tuesday evening against Pepperdine. They host Brigham Young University for a four-game series Thursday through Saturday.
Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong plays catcher for the Mustangs. Sophomore Armstrong was a stand-out and team leader with the Paso Robles High School baseball team. At Cal Poly, he’s playing behind senior Myles Emmerson, who hit 2-4 with two runs and an RBI during the upset against the Commodores on Sunday. The Mustangs have two other catchers, a junior college transfer and another senior. Armstrong is the only underclassman on the team. As a catcher, he helps warm up pitchers in the bullpen during the games. Although he has not played during the first three games, he may see more action as the Mustang’s season progresses.