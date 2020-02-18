Mustangs upset #2 ranked Vanderbilt

Mustangs baseball team includes former Bearcat

–The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team upset #2 ranked Vanderbilt Sunday at a tournament in Arizona. The Mustangs scored two runs on two sacrifice flies in the bottom of the 9th to upset the defending NCAA Champion Commodores. The Mustangs improve to 2-1 for the season. On Saturday, they lost to Michigan 8-5. The Spartans were runners-up in last year’s College World Series. They beat Connecticut 7-2 Friday at the same MLB4 Tournament in Arizona. As a result of the defeat, Vanderbilt dropped to #4 in the country. Poly has not yet shown up in the Top 25 in the NCAA Division 1.

The Mustangs next play five consecutive home games, including a game Tuesday evening against Pepperdine. They host Brigham Young University for a four-game series Thursday through Saturday.

Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong plays catcher for the Mustangs. Sophomore Armstrong was a stand-out and team leader with the Paso Robles High School baseball team. At Cal Poly, he’s playing behind senior Myles Emmerson, who hit 2-4 with two runs and an RBI during the upset against the Commodores on Sunday. The Mustangs have two other catchers, a junior college transfer and another senior. Armstrong is the only underclassman on the team. As a catcher, he helps warm up pitchers in the bullpen during the games. Although he has not played during the first three games, he may see more action as the Mustang’s season progresses.

Share this post!

Related