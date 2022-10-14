My Favorite Neighbor releases two new vintages

Both vintages conceived and crafted by farmer-winemaker Eric Jensen of Booker Vineyard

– My Favorite Neighbor this week introduced the latest vintages of its flagship wines—the 2020 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 MFN Blanc, both conceived and crafted by farmer-winemaker Eric Jensen of Booker Vineyard in Paso Robles.

The new releases come exclusively from what Jensen calls “A+ vineyards” farmed by his friends in the local winegrowing community. “These are baller wines made to share with your own friends and neighbors,” Jensen said.

The 2020 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon ($50) and 2021 MFN Blanc ($50) are now available across My Favorite Neighbor’s national distribution network.

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon was first made as an homage to Jensen’s neighbor and mentor, Stephan Asseo of L’Aventure Winery. Each time Asseo called Jensen, he would refer to himself as Jensen’s “favorite neighbor” in his thick French accent. The title was a self-fulfilling prophecy and Jensen crafted the wine to honor Asseo and his Bordeaux roots.

My Favorite Neighbor has since grown into a “movement of many,” with fruit coming from notable sites such as Denner, Alta Colina, and Moonsprings–all grown to Jensen’s exacting standards. The wines are made at Booker’s solar-powered winery without concentrates and other common manipulations.

“I challenged our team and our grower friends, ‘Why can’t we do it right, with complete integrity in the vineyard and without concentrates in the cellar? Why can’t we make wines that stand shoulder to shoulder with those that are twice the price?’ My Favorite Neighbor is all about creating world-class wines without shortcuts or compromises,” says Jensen.

About the new vintages

The 2020 My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon (San Luis Obispo County) features an intense presence of ripe cherries and plum, according to the winery. On the palate, flavors of blackberry and fig are elevated by notes of tobacco. The extended mineral finish is complemented by strong structure and lush tannins. Composed of cabernet sauvignon (86%), syrah (4%), petite sirah (4%), malbec (4%) and petit verdot (2%). Aged for 20 months in 65% new French oak barrels.

The 2021 MFN Blanc (San Luis Obispo County) “bursts from the glass with aromas of Meyer lemon, yellow apple and Asian pear and just a hint of pineapple with notes of flint, vanilla, nutmeg and cardamom.” A fresh ocean saline component is mirrored on the palate, complemented by juicy, mouthwatering acidity and a long mineral finish. Composed of 100-percent chardonnay, it is aged for eight months in 50% new French oak barrels.

