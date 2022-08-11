Survivors of domestic violence to perform ‘My Name Is’ by local playwright

Play coming to Avila Beach for two nights only

– Resilient Souls will host an Arts Evening on Aug. 26 and 25 at 6:30 p.m. For two nights only, “My Name Is” will be performed by survivors of domestic violence and other crimes.

The play is based on the case of Annie (her last name is withheld) and her 20-year marriage to a violent abuser while they lived in Arroyo Seco and Carmel Valley. The play is written and produced by local detective David Norum. Norum worked in law enforcement for 16 years, from an undercover narcotics detective to a criminal investigator in the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. He turned one of those cases into the play.

The cost to attend one of the performances is $65 for VIP seating, $45 for general admission.

Following the performance will be a Q&A with Annie, the detective/playwright, and experts in trauma. This evening will include survivors’ voices through a gallery of their art and a live play of one survivor’s story, Annie, (from Monterey County). The event will be held at Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel Street, Avila Beach.

The need for help and restoration of survivors is reaching a critical threshold as the curtain is drawn back on the prevalence and effects of trauma on women and men of all ages, according to Resilient Souls. Out of the personal traumatic experience of the founder, the Resilient Souls organization was born. Its goal is to build a supportive trauma-informed community.

Resilient Souls exists to compassionately care for victims who have experienced:

• Sexual assault

• Domestic/intimate partner violence

• Violent crimes

• Human trafficking

• Veterans’ PTSD

• Past childhood abuses

• Family member of homicide

• Other trauma

For the past three years, Resilient Souls has worked on securing a network of trained individuals and resources to empower victims to become survivors, then thrivers. The organization’s hope is to continue to create programs and trainings such as:

• International evidence-based, trauma-informed care programs

• Trauma-informed education to victims, survivors, mentors, and community groups

• Individualized one-on-one crisis coaching

• Leadership training for recovery support by building crisis abuse support teams

• Trained facilitators for support groups for the abused, traumatized, and sexually exploited.

• Coordination of a mentor-to-mentee training program

• Emergency safe harbor program

To build upon this foundation, the organization is inviting partners to further develop the program and training, which ultimately builds a resilient, thriving community. Donations will help the organization raise funds and will impact and continue its efforts in providing funds for office space and materials for the healing program and expand services to more trauma survivors.

For more information visit www.resilientsouls.org.

Advertisement

Related