Top Stories » 'Mysterious and unsolicited' seed packets being shipped from China, ag officials say
Posted: 6:11 am, July 30, 2020 by News Staff

–The California Department of Food and Agriculture issued a statement this week saying it has become aware of a number of reports regarding “mysterious and unsolicited” seed shipments from China.

The seed packages, often labeled as jewelry, toys, etc., are being shipped to homeowners throughout the U.S., including San Luis Obispo County. The state’s department of agriculture is communicating with the United States Department of Agriculture to determine any necessary actions for shipments received in California.

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures is asking residents not to open, plant, or dispose of any unsolicited seed packets received, but to contact its office. “Invasive and exotic species can be detrimental to the environment by impacting native ecosystems, damaging crops and potentially poisoning livestock,” said a statement from the county department.

Excluding and preventing their introduction is effective in reducing the impact to San Luis Obispo County and to protect our robust agricultural economy,” said San Luis Obispo County Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer Martin Settevendemie.

Recipients of these seeds are asked to call (805) 781-5910 for arrangements to collect, isolate, and properly store the seed. If you have planted the seeds, please contact our department for additional direction. For additional information, contact Edwin Moscoso, Deputy Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer, at (805) 781-1214.



