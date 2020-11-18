Mystic Hills receives multiple awards in ‘Harvest Terroir Challenge’

–Wine Competitions Management & Productions has announced the results of their ‘Harvest Terroir Challenge‘ for 2020.

The challenge rates a wine’s terroir with other wines of the same appellation. A medal here not only gives a wine prestige and selling power, but it also adds talking points in the retail room. Judges awarded a total of 22 Best of Show (AVA) awards, 69 Best of Class designations, and 161 gold medals.

Local winery Mystic Hills Vineyard received a Double Gold award for its 2015 Mystic Hills Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Monterey County/San Luis Obispo County, a Gold award for its 2015 Mystic Hills Vineyard Gran Trio Meritage Monterey County/San Luis Obispo County, and a Double Gold Best of Class award for its 2015 Mystic Hills Vineyard Unforgiven Meritage Monterey County/San Luis Obispo County.

Full results are posted at winecompetitions.com.

