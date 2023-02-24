Nacimiento water management committee questions proposed interlake tunnel

Water management committee accuses Monterey County and its agencies of mismanagement

– The Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee (NRWMAC) has challenged Monterey County and its agencies over the alleged mismanagement of Lake Nacimiento, which has led to the erosion of recreational rights on the lake and surrounding areas.

The committee has recently begun engaging with Monterey County Water Resources Agency (MCWRA) over the alignment of the proposed Interlake Tunnel Project. NRWMAC’s primary objectives are improving water management and resolving tunnel issues that affect boaters, sports enthusiasts, anglers, agriculture, property owners, and the conservation of lake species.

The committee has suggested building the tunnel at a higher elevation of 770 feet, compared to MCWRA’s proposed elevation of 745 feet, which would require a water level of 785 feet before transferring water. The committee believes that the Interlake Tunnel Project can be a good resource for the lake and its water management, but questions why MCWRA wants the tunnel to be at such a low water level.

The committee has requested that an operational agreement clearly outlining the rules of operation of the lakes and specifically for the tunnel should be approved by all parties and in place prior to approval and construction of the tunnel. The committee says it also supports the Interlake Tunnel Project as long as the transfers and releases are beneficial to proper water management and recreation at Lake Nacimiento. The committee has also stated that the comment period for the draft Environmental Impact Report, released by Monterey County on Jan. 20 is far too short to review and submit comments properly and has requested an extension from forty-eight to sixty days.

The committee has raised several questions concerning the Interlake Tunnel Project, such as the effects and legality of having white bass at San Antonio, the potential effects of a cross-infection of the quagga mussel, and the possible detrimental ramifications to one or both lakes. The committee has also raised issues involving failed drilling tests due to poor geological conditions, eminent domain, the effects of the tunnel on San Luis Obispo County lake property owners who don’t have voting rights on issues concerning the lake, the lack of an operational plan for exact tunnel water releases, the lack of an earthquake or disaster plan for the tunnel in the event of a rupture or heavy damage, the lack of transparent monitoring systems, and Monterey County’s oft-repeated pattern of California state water contract violations and broken promises.

The NRWMAC represents property owners, visitors, and sports enthusiasts who enjoy Lake Nacimiento and has been the voice for over thirty years. NRWMAC holds one seat on the Monterey County Water Resource Agency Reservoir Operation Committee, which advises MCWRA, which controls the outflows of water from Lake Nacimiento and, consequently, its elevations. The committee has been engaged in litigation against Monterey County and its agencies for five years and aims to maximize the water level in Lake Nacimiento throughout the spring and summer months for recreation, agriculture, fish, and wildlife.

For more information about NRWMAC’s efforts, visit: www.nrwmac.org or www.nrwmac.org/our-story/leadership

