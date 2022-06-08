Naming ceremony honors four Bearcat alumni

Ceremony held at Paso Robles High School Tuesday

– A ceremony was conducted Tuesday afternoon at Paso Robles High School multipurpose room to honor four Bearcats who impacted the lives of many in the community. They included a librarian, two teachers, and an extraordinary athlete.

Assistant Principal Tom Harrington introduced friends or members of each family to speak about the honoree.

Randy Canaday was honored for his role in teaching various shop classes at the high school. The Building Trades and Construction Classrooms will be named for Randy Canaday.

Don Parish was a remarkable athlete who later played football at Stanford University and in the NFL. Many members of his family traveled to Paso Robles to receive the honor. The PRHS football field will be named for Parish.

Bertha Phillips worked as a librarian at the high school for 39 years. She retired in 2008. Her son, Jay Phillips, told stories about her warmth as well as the respect she demanded from the students who used the library. The PRHS Library will be named for Phillips.

Bill Stroud taught welding and shop classes. He also coached basketball, football, baseball, and softball. The PRHS Welding building will be named for William Fred Stroud Jr.

The multipurpose room was filled with members of the community who knew and loved the honorees. They shared laughter and heart-felt emotions for the leadership, dedication, and commitment each made to Paso Robles High School.

Advertisement