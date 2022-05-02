Nate’s Nashville Hot Chicken opens in Paso Robles

Roger Sharp opens new restaurant

– Nate’s Nashville Hot Chicken celebrated its grand opening for spicy chicken lovers on April 15.

Nate’s Hot Chicken owner Roger Sharp has put together this fast-casual concept to satisfy fans who have an insatiable desire for hot and spicy chicken.

“Believe me, we have brought the heat,” says Sharp. With five heat levels to choose from, ranging from ‘naked’ (no heat) all the way up to ‘scary hot’, which is a combination of spices including the hottest chilis on the planet combined with in-house made spicy oil, “We have something special,” Sharp says.

“I can barely make it to the mid-level of ‘hot’, after that it goes to ‘very hot’ and ‘scary hot’. My favorite is medium, which I suggest for most first-timers,” he says. “We do have several people a day venturing up to the ‘scary hot’ level.”

The new restaurant concept specializes in spicy chicken tenders, sandwiches, wings, chicken and waffles, and several Nashville-style hotdogs. All items come with fries. For the early risers, there is a breakfast bird sandwich and Nate’s wrap (breakfast burrito). They also serve mac and cheese, coleslaw, and Nashville fries. A guest favorite is the mac and cheese fries, Sharp says.

For beverage options, they have Stubborn Sodas along with milkshakes, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and caramel.

“Nate’s Hot Chicken will definitely get your tastebuds popping – every tender is hot, juicy, and spicy,” Sharp says. “We are ecstatic to be opening our first Nate’s Nashville Hot Chicken in Paso Robles, which has been in the works for the last four years developing the concept and recipes,” he says. “We hope you love our chicken!”

Sharp also owns Big Bubba’s Bad Barbque and Tortilla Town in Paso Robles.

Nate’s Nashville Hot Chicken is located at 1145-A 24th Street in Paso Robles, across the street from the fairgrounds. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Nate’s Nashville Hot Chicken menu

