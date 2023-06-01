Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 1, 2023
National Anthem singers wanted for Mid-State Fair concerts 

Posted: 7:15 am, June 1, 2023 by News Staff

National Anthem singers wanted for Mid-State Fair concerts

Singers can apply online through June 23

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that applications are being accepted for National Anthem singers. Each year the California Mid-State Fair offers local singers the opportunity to sing the National Anthem prior to the start of Chumash Grandstand Arena shows.

Interested applicants must completely fill out an online form with contact information, as well as submit a YouTube video/link showing the individual singing the National Anthem “a cappella” style.

Applications can be found at www.MidStateFair.com and must be received by Friday, June 23, by 5 p.m. to be considered. All applicants will be notified via email after the singers have been selected.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

 

 

Comments

