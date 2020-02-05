National Weather Service issues hard freeze warning

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., the US National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning for San Luis Obispo County interior areas including the cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero. The warning says:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE …HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY…

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22-degrees Fahrenheit are expected, the NWS warns. Damage to outdoor plumbing is possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, the NWS warns. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

