Native seeds exhibit comes to Morro Bay Museum of Natural History

Exhibition highlights the diversity of native California plants

– A new exhibition titled Seeds: Nature’s Artful Engineering opened at The Morro Bay Museum of Natural History in Morro Bay State Park on Oct. 18 and will run through Feb. 26, 2023. Sponsored by the Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA), Seeds: Nature’s Artful Engineering features over 25 detailed photographs of seeds in wild and garden settings, as well as over 30 seed specimens for viewing up-close and under a microscope. The images vividly portray the intriguing seed structures and dispersal mechanisms of native plants as they enter the final stage of their evolutionary biology: ensuring the survival of plant life. The exhibition aims to increase awareness and appreciation of seeds and their incredibly valuable role in California’s ecological systems.

An exhibit launch event will occur on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Botanist and project manager for the California Phenology Collections Network, Katelin Pearson, will provide a presentation on California seed diversity at 6 p.m., and the Central Coast State Parks Association will provide snacks and refreshments.

The launch event is free and open to all ages. The exhibition will be available to view at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History during open hours from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 7 days a week.

The exhibition was developed by Jennifer Jewell and John Whittlesey, and is traveling through Exhibit Envoy. Exhibit Envoy provides traveling exhibitions and professional services to museums throughout California. For more information, visit www.exhibitenvoy.org.

CCSPA funds traveling exhibitions at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History, as well as several other educational programs in state parks. For more information about how to support CCSPA and its fundraising efforts, visit www.centralcoastparks.org.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related