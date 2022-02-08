Nearly $1-million worth of drugs seized at San Luis Obispo residences

Aurelio Ablang Oliveros II, 20, of San Luis Obispo, arrested on trafficking charges

– Last Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) served a search warrant at a residence in the 20 block of Chorro St. in San Luis Obispo.

During the search of the residence, detectives seized approximately two pounds of Fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, 11.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 12,000 tabs (doses) of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), 38,000 amphetamine pills (Adderall), 32,000 opioid pills (Oxycontin), 9,000 alprazolam pills (Xanax), 35 grams of ketamine, 176.5 grams of marijuana concentrate, 35 pounds of marijuana, 4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and additional substances believed to controlled substances. SET Detectives also discovered evidence of narcotics trafficking and seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives, assisted by the SLO Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, served a related search warrant at a second location in the 500 block of Dartmouth in San Luis Obispo. Detectives seized additional evidence of narcotics sales and trafficking.

The seized narcotics in this case have an estimated street value of over $1,000,000.

Oliveros was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with a bail set at $500,000 for the following charges:

• Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substances for sale

• Sale/Transportation of Narcotic Controlled Substances

• Possession of Controlled Substances for sale

• Sale/Transportation of Controlled Substances

