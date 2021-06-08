Negranti Creamery opening location in downtown Paso Robles

Ribbon cutting will coincide with buy-one-get-one deals on opening day

–On Thursday, Negranti Creamery is celebrating the ribbon cutting for their downtown Paso Robles “scoop shop” with buy-one-get-one-free deals all day long on all ice cream scoops, shakes, and floats. Their new location is downtown Paso Robles at 1211 Pine Street – next to Streetside Café just off the park.

This scoop shop is Negranti Creamery’s second location; the first opened Fall of 2017 in Tin City. The buy-one-get-one deals will be available exclusively at their downtown Paso Robles location.

“Being downtown was the missing piece for us; Negranti Creamery is meant to be downtown – our dream is to be the family ice cream shop of Paso Robles,” said Alexis Negranti, “A place where families and friends go to connect, celebrate, and make memories.”

Wade and Alexis Negranti started the creamery in 2010, when Alexis had the wild idea to start a sheep dairy and make ice cream from the milk. The duo decided to go for it and was the first to make sheep’s milk ice cream for retail and wholesale in the United States. Negranti Creamery was the first scoop shop in the USA serving 100-percent sheep’s milk ice cream; now with their second location, and the third location opening downtown Atascadero this summer.

Negranti Creamery scoops up their signature sheep’s milk ice cream, traditional cow’s milk ice cream, a vegan option, as well as milkshakes (crafted with oat milk; a great option for those who suffer from lactose intolerance!), floats – including customer favorite the cold brew coffee float. In the grab n’ go freezer you can find “Negranti’s to go” filled with pints, ice cream pies, ice cream cakes, and ice cream sandwiches (gluten-free options are also available.)

“We look forward to serving our community in Paso Robles the best way we know how, with plenty of scoops and cheers!” said Alexis.

The ribbon-cutting is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. The public is welcome and encouraged to join in the celebration. The buy-one-get-one special is going all day long 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the new location.

