Neil Collins named Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year

–Neil Collins, Winemaker and Owner at Lone Madrone, Winemaker and Vineyard Manager at Tablas Creek Vineyard, and Proprietor of Bristols Cider, has been named Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and will receive the award at the annual Gala held Jan. 23.

Collins has been an advocate for the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA) for more than 20 years. “To be nominated for this award and then to be chosen by my peers as the 2019 Wine Industry Person of the Year, is at once, surprising, humbling, and a great honor,” said Collins. “The Paso Robles wine community has always been good to me and to my family. I have been able to achieve successes far beyond my expectations, a few healthy failures along the way also! All with the support and encouragement of this community. I have strived to repay this by promoting and championing this great region before all else. I look forward to watching the continued growth in the reputation of our appellation as the very best in California and beyond. Thank you all so very much, my friends and neighbors.”

Collins has emerged as a sought-after authority on the Paso Robles wine region, speaking to national and international trade and media audiences with a steadfast promotion of the AVA. Often speaking about biodynamic and dry farming, his expertise in the region is paramount. Collins and his family also add to the collective economic prosperity of the region with Lone Madrone winery and Bristols Cider.

Collins was nominated and named the 2019 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance membership which represents 450+ companies including wineries, vineyards, and associated businesses. He will be recognized by industry colleagues at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance’s Annual Gala on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Cass Winery at 6 p.m.

The evening will also feature the installation of the Alliance’s 2020 Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and recognition of departing board members.

The incoming Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors (in alphabetic order) are as follows:

Malani Anderson – Turley Wine Cellars

Josh Beckett – Peachy Canyon Winery

Jason Haas – Tablas Creek Vineyard

Randy Heinzen, Coakley Vineyard / VPS

Austin Hope – Treana and Hope Family Wines

Sarah Kramer – Umpqua Bank

Tyler Russell – Cordant | Nelle

Molly Scott – Justin Vineyards & Winery

Faith Wells – Faith Wells Communications

Bob Tillman, Alta Colina Winery, departs the board with Josh Beckett, Peachy Canyon Winery, set to replace his seat. Bob has served on the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors since 2014.

For more information, visit www.pasowine.com.

