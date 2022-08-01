Nenow Family Wines earns ‘Best New Winery’ distinction

Winery included in USA Today’s 10 Best list

– Local winery Nenow Family Wines has earned recognition as a Top 10 Best New Winery by the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Nenow Family Wines produces a portfolio of micro-production Rhône-style wines crafted by winemaker and co-owner, Drew Nenow.

Nominees for the 2022 Best New Winery were chosen by a panel of relevant experts which included a combination of editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for USA Today, 10Best.com, and other Gannett properties. The public voted on the nominees digitally over a four-week period.

“My family and I are incredibly humbled to receive such a grand honor on such a national scale,” said Drew Nenow. “Our goal has always been to make great wine and to create something special together as a family that we can share with our friends and community. We are blown away by the amount of support that we have received since launching Nenow Family Wines and we look forward to building on what we’ve started.”

Located at 5800 Adelaida Road in the heart of Westside Paso Robles wine country, the Nenow Family Wines tasting room features an open-air tasting bar surrounded by ample outdoor seating, as well as a private tasting room for elevated experiences.

The tasting room welcomes guests by appointment only, seven days a week, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit nenowfamilywines.com/

