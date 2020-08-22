Nenow Family Wines opening new Paso Robles tasting room

–Paso Robles-based Nenow Family Wines this week announced the debut of their Nenow Family Wines Tasting Room, which will officially open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Featuring limited production Rhone-style wines from Paso Robles and Santa Barbara County, Nenow Family Wines is family owned and operated by local Paso Robles winemaker Drew Nenow and his wife, along with his sister and her husband, Tracie and Mike Roesbery.

“My sister and I both fell in love with the vine at an early age, tagging along on adventures to visit our aunt and uncle at their winery in Napa and pitching in on our dad’s wine label when needed,” said Nenow. “In 2014, just as we were starting our own families, the idea for Nenow Family Wines first took root. Six years of blood, sweat and tears later, we are thrilled for the opportunity to welcome guests to our Nenow Family Wines Tasting Room and share our family’s commitment to crafting exceptional small-lot wines.”

As winemaker, Nenow is focused on sourcing from vineyards that are dedicated to farming their grapes with quality and care, rather than quantity. Featuring fruit from the Adelaida District of Paso Robles and Santa Barbara County’s Bien Nacido Vineyard among several other great sites, The Nenow Family Wines portfolio includes a viognier, grenache, syrah and a Rhone red blend.

Inspired by his family’s pursuits in wine, Nenow graduated in 2013 from Cal Poly with a BS in Enology and a minor in Agribusiness. Following college, Drew cut his teeth in the industry at Turley Wine Cellars and Villa San Juliette in Paso Robles. He is currently the head winemaker at ONX Estate Winery – one of Tin City’s marquee tenants – and is actively working late nights and weekends to grow Nenow Family Wines.

Located at 3860 Peachy Canyon Road, the tasting room features a charming, laid back outdoor setting surrounded by rolling hillside vineyards. The new space offers guests a firsthand opportunity to sample and purchase wines from the Nenow Family Wines inaugural portfolio, which launched in April.

The family-friendly tasting room features ample outdoor seating and spectacular views. Outdoor tastings are available for $20 per person and include a flight of four wines. Starting Aug. 29, appointments are available Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and will comply with all state and county COVID-19 protocols.

