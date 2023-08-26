New art show showcases the beauty, plight of the Western Monarch butterfly

‘Through the Eyes of a Monarch’ will take place in September at The Bunker SLO

– In partnership with SLO County Arts, the Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA), the Western Monarch Trail, and the Shanbrom Family Foundation will present “Through the Eyes of a Monarch,” an art show inspired by the migration of the Western Monarch.

Through the Eyes of a Monarch coincides with the Mariposa Festival in September, honoring the western monarch butterfly and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The exhibit will take place from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at The Bunker SLO in support of the Central Coast State Parks Association and the Western Monarch Trail.

The intention of the art show is to highlight not only the beauty of the monarch, but also the struggles the monarchs and many other pollinators face. Climate change, habitat loss, and pesticides are affecting this small – yet very important – species on earth. Artists in the show tell the story of the monarch with their art “through the eyes/lens of a monarch” in various ways speaking to them as artists, including the beauty of the migration and flight, the destruction they see to their habitat through climate change, fires and habitat loss, and more.

The show will feature works by 23 different artists in a range of mediums including, but not limited to, painting, photography, embroidery, and stained glass. A panel of judges selected “Wildfires and the Monarch Butterfly” by San Luis Obispo artist James Dietze as the featured artwork for the show. Dietze’s large format colored pencil piece depicts the juxtaposition of the western monarch against habitat wildfire. Through the Eyes of a Monarch will be the sixth show to exhibit at The Bunker SLO since its opening earlier this year as a public gallery space.

“I am truly inspired and in awe of the thoughtfulness and beauty of the artwork submitted,” said Kristin Howland, executive director of Central Coast State Parks Association, “My expectations and visions for what would come from this effort are beyond exceeded. I can not imagine a better way to tell the story of the plight of the Western Monarch than through these unique and powerful art pieces. I would like to express my gratitude to Jordan and Summer with the SLO County Arts Council for their exceptional support and attention. And to Missy and Kalae with The Bunker SLO for their careful curation. I remain grateful for the partnership and support of the Shanbrom Family Foundation for making this possible. The collaborative effort and commitment to artistic diversity are truly inspiring.”

