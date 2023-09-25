Paso Robles News|Monday, September 25, 2023
New art studio opening in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:42 am, September 25, 2023 by News Staff
New art studio opens in Paso Robles

Karyn Blaney, owner, and artist.

Grand opening event slated for Oct. 2

– Art enthusiasts in Paso Robles have a new destination to explore as ArtSocial 805’s Creative Campus prepares to open its doors to the public. This venture, conceived by Karyn Blaney, owner of ArtSocial 805, aims to establish a space dedicated to nurturing creativity, self-expression, and community involvement.

The studio will offer an array of classes and workshops, taught by accomplished local artists, catering to individuals of all skill levels. These courses will encompass various art forms, including drawing, painting, printmaking, hand lettering, and mixed media.

At the grand opening, attendees can anticipate interactions with artists, facility tours, and opportunities for hands-on art activities. Live music, along with food and beverages, will be available for all to enjoy. The grand opening event is on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., at 3340 Ramada Drive, Suite 2C in Paso Robles.





Karyn Blaney, owner, and artist, expressed her enthusiasm for introducing the Creative Campus to Paso Robles. She says she hoped that it will evolve into a focal point for local artists, young talents, and art enthusiasts.

For further information about the art studio and upcoming events, interested individuals can visit their website at www.artsocial805.com or follow on social media @artsocial805.

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.