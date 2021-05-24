New book dives into SLO County wine history

–“Most people don’t know how special we are,” explains Libbie Agran, co-author with Heather Muran of the new book San Luis Obispo County Wine: A World-Class History. “I wanted people to realize there had been a long history of very talented people here, because Prohibition didn’t destroy our wine industry,” she said in a recent interview with Santa Barbara-based newspaper, The Independent, pointing to the many pioneer families who still have ties to the region today. “We have a consistency that most counties don’t have.”

The 190-page paperback — which is broken into numerous short but detailed chapters that go from the 1700s to today and are full of archival photographs — is the culmination of years of research that began when Agran founded the Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County in 2015.

“There was an interesting story to tell, and I was surprised that no one had written it, except in fragments,” said Agran. “We had to figure out who had shaped the history and what their footprints were.”

Muran, the former director of the S.L.O. Coast Wine Collective, came onboard in 2018 to help with the histories of South County hotspots like Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande. “It’s like detective work,” said Muran, a San Diego State journalism grad whose dad was a detective for the LAPD. “As you start to unravel one story, you just keep going down rabbit holes. It’s hard to stay focused, because there are so many ways you can go.”

Read the full story at The Independent.

