New Boys and Girls Club location serving 70 local students

Club opened in February at local elementary school campus

– In February of 2023, Almond Acres Charter Academy became the first Boys and Girls Club elementary school site in Paso Robles, and the only one located on the east side of the city.

Serving 70 students every day and dubbed The Almond Acres Club. “Being able to see our AACA students continue their day here on campus with the Boys and Girls Club has been fantastic,” said Almond Acres Executive Director Jeff Cadwallader.

“Knowing that the students are conveniently still on the same campus saves our parents time to finish up their work day, or handle things without feeling rushed to get to campus. It also helps some students to be a part of a club and build camaraderie if they aren’t into any of the sports that are offered here. The new friendships that our students make with other AACA students are inspiring. Some of the students don’t share the same recess or lunch so having the club here allows them to get to know other kiddos on campus, and continues to build their self-confidence. This pilot program with the Boys and Girls Club could be a direct example to other local schools. It would be great to see this model used on other campuses to support students and families.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast has over 3,000 registered youth. The program is in high demand and has limited expansion due to the lack of facilities available.

Almond Acres families expressed their gratitude to have this option for after-school and throughout the summer.

“We’ve been members of the Boys and Girls Club since our high school sophomore was in first grade, and now our incoming second grader attends the school site at AACA,” said Emily Landis, an AACA parent.

“The Boys and Girls Club has given us peace of mind knowing our children have a safe and supportive place to learn where leadership, creativity, and teamwork are valued and encouraged. We are so grateful for the impact the Boys and Girls Club has made on our kids’ lives.”

