Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 10, 2021
New business ForeRunner Gaming hits the North County 

Posted: 6:30 am, February 10, 2021 by News Staff
Doug Neville of Atascadero built the mobile gaming trailer.

–ForeRunner Gaming is a new business that takes gaming to parties and events in the North County. Doug Neville of Atascadero built the mobile gaming trailer. It’s 24-feet long and 8-feet wide and is loaded with video screens and consoles.

“It’s a video game truck,” explains Neville. “It has a row of six video screens on one wall, and a row of seats on the other. You can rent it like a bounce house, anytime you need kids to have fun for several hours. I rent it for parties and wedding receptions.”

With the eight consoles, ForeRunner Gaming can accommodate up to 24 players at a time.

Neville says, “I’ve had 15-16 people in here at one time, and they had plenty of room to bounce around in here. It’s fun!”

Once a month, Neville parks his ForeRunner Gaming trailer near a park in the North County. He calls it “Park’n Play.” He opens the door and asks only $5 per person to play, “Grab a controller. Grab a console. Sit down and have some fun.” Rates for private parties are $250 -$350.

Neville grew up in Paso Robles, but now lives in Atascadero. His kids, Ethan and Emily, enjoy traveling with the ForeRunner Gaming truck to parks in the North County.

For more information, go to ForeRunnerGamingLLC.com.



Comments

Posted in:  Business
