New clothing shop opens at La Plaza in Atascadero 

Ernest Grace second-hand clothing store now open

– A new second-hand clothing store, Ernest Grace, has opened up in La Plaza on El Camino Real in Atascadero. The store’s grand opening was held on Nov. 18.

Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”

Miller moved here from San Francisco about four years ago where she did prop and wardrobe styling. “I’ve always loved working in the fashion industry,” she said, “After moving here, I started selling clothes online and then decided to open a brick-and-mortar. I wanted people in the area to have a place where they could go to rotate their closet and get money for clothes they no longer wear.”

Unlike consignment, when customers bring their clothes to trade in or sell, at Ernest Grace customers will get store credit or cash that day; they don’t need to wait for their item to sell.

The store currently has women’s and children’s clothing in the store and is working on acquiring more men’s items. “We have lots of vintage and even though it is a secondhand shop, there are a lot of items that are new with tags,” said Kelsey. New items are put out daily.

Starting in January, every Wednesday the shop will be accepting trade-ins for cash or store credit. It is currently open Tuesday – Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m. located at La Plaza 6450 El Camino Real, in Atascadero.

