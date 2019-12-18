New Cambria Directory & Guide published



Access Publishing this month produced a new “Your Cambria Directory & Guide.” It is being printed now and will be delivered by US Mail to every resident and business in Cambria, Harmony, San Simeon and all of the North Coast of San Luis Obispo County. Extra copies of the directory will be available by the end of this month at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce and Access Publishing’s office in Paso Robles.

“The directory is a great deal for small businesses looking to advertise,” says publisher Scott Brennan, “Because it reaches the upscale Cambria community, offers low rates, top-quality glossy print job, free full color and graphic design.”

The Cambria directory includes business listings, residential listings, government listings, maps, and more. It offers community information on the Cambria Library, Chamber of Commerce, education, emergency services, evacuation plan, coastal elephant seal colony, groups, clubs and organizations, Hearst Castle, Joslyn Recreation Center, activities, events, parks, recycling information and worship services.

Business listings and advertisements will also be available soon online at CambriaDirectory.com. After reviewing business and residential listing, locals can request an update for next year here: https://cambriadirectory.com/update/

Local publishers Scott and Beth Brennan would like to thank all of the many businesses in Cambria who participated in making this new directory a success, and a special thank you to the Cambria Chamber of Commerce. The Brennans own and produce the directory with their team in Paso Robles. They also publish the Paso Robles Daily News, A-Town Daily News, San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide and others. Their company, Access Publishing provides print and online marketing, search engine optimization and web design in San Luis Obispo County.

It’s not too soon to plan advertising in the next annual edition. Call Access Publishing today for information and to advertise in Your Cambria Directory & Guide – (805) 226-9890.

Share this post!