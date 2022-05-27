New campus class celebrates eighth grade promotion

Eighth graders are the first class to graduate on the newly-built campus in Paso Robles

– Almond Acres Charter Academy is celebrating the promotion to high school of their eighth-grade class on Wednesday, June 8 at 6:08 p.m. The celebration is being held inside of the gym at the Almond Acres campus. These 8th graders are the first class to graduate on the newly built campus, and some graduates even added to the designs of the school.

The eighth-grade class said that they are looking forward to new opportunities in high school, and the students also reflected on their experience at the small, close-knit charter school. They have also contributed so much to the school; they were involved in leadership and have also donated food and money to a couple of specific nonprofit organizations. The class also enjoys activities, and this year they have enjoyed basketball, girls & boys volleyball, ultimate frisbee, and a trip to the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum. The eighth-graders may be taking the next step toward their future, but will be leaving their own mark on the charter school.

“I met most of these students when they were 4th graders at Almond Acres,” said Constantino Delgado, Social Studies teacher at AACA. “Most were also my first ever 7th-grade students. I could not be more proud of them. Each one of these students has the potential to become whatever they want as adults. I am beyond proud and honored to have played even a small role in their early lives. I am excited for what the future has in store for them and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

“To the AACA Promoting Class of 2022: Strength through struggle. It was never about muscles,” said Vince Walla of the Recreation Department. “It was about attitude – a conviction that you can always push through any struggle, overcome any obstacle. It was about believing in yourself. It gives me great joy and fills me with pride to see how each of you have risen to any and every challenge. Never quit, never surrender. Strength through struggle.”

Written by Almond Acres Eighth Graders Alex Tashma, Jonathan Morales, and Hayden Marley.

