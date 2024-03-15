New carwash now open in Paso Robles

Sun Day Carwash opens new business on Spring Street

– Sun Day Carwash opened its fourth location in Paso Robles on Feb. 14, adding to locations currently in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. Located at 2110 Spring St. across from Smart & Final, Sun Day Carwash aims to elevate the typical car wash experience with membership perks and quality cleaning products.

“The whole idea behind Sun Day is to bring joy back into the car wash. I have a lot of memories going to the car wash [and] as a father I take my two sons to the car wash…there’s something uniquely fun about going. We focus a lot on the details. First and foremost, we want people to look forward to coming to Sun Day Carwash. We try to greet every member by name, we offer them a sparkling beverage and water [and] for kids, we have fun treats…what we live for is creating that surprise or delight moment,” said Justin Holland, the founder and CEO of Sun Day Carwash.

In October 2022, Sun Day Carwash opened its first location on 363 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo. Other locations include 1460 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo and 9105 Principal Ave. in Atascadero. They were voted the Best Carwash in SLO in 2023.

Sun Day Carwash provides exterior express car washes; customers just drive up to the cleaning tunnel and can remain in their car for the duration of the wash. Free self-serve vacuums are available for all customers after the tunnel wash, with the Paso Robles location having 13 vacuums. Single washes start from $9.99 and are classified as basic, plus and best.

“We are really committed to being members of the community. Car washes are not only a local business but also a neighborhood business,” said Holland, adding that “Sun Day is deeply committed to the neighborhoods and communities in which we operate. We’re going to be around for a long time and really want to support local organizations and partnering with other local businesses…our desire is to be a valued piece of the community.”

Sun Day Carwash has partnered with several Paso Robles businesses in their first opening month. One partnership with Spearhead Coffee included a free drip coffee and pastry to those who followed both businesses on social media, as well as a custom citrus blossom drink available for purchase. Other partnerships included free gelato from Leo Leo Gelato, free lemon cupcakes from Just Baked, free hot dogs from Yabba Dabba Dogs, and more.

Membership perks for Sun Day Carwash include access to a priority lane, loyalty rewards, gifts offered year round, and flexibility to pause or cancel the plan. The plans are available on monthly and annual plans. The Basic Plan is $19.99 monthly and $199 yearly and includes soap and water, while the Plus Plan is $29.99 monthly and $299 yearly which includes an underbody rinse and shine. The Best Plan is $39.99 monthly and $399 yearly and includes a coat, wheel and tire protectant, ceramic shine, and weather guard.

“We hope people feel delighted by the hospitality they’ve been shown, refreshed by the brand…and leave with a dry, shiny, clean car,” Holland said.

For more information about Sun Day Carwash, visit their website here.