New ‘Central Coast Clean’ anti‐litter campaign targets common littered items

–Representatives from the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority, the incorporated cities, and the County of San Luis Obispo have announced the launch of a new ‘Central Coast Clean’ anti‐litter campaign.

We’ve all noticed the litter: discarded cigarette butts in the sand, snack wrappers on the roadside, disposable packaging in our parks‐ and now local agencies have teamed up across the county on a new campaign to increase awareness and encourage habits that prevent litter. In partnership with IWMA, representatives from the stormwater programs of all seven cities and the county have created the ‘Central Coast Clean’ campaign to educate the public about the impacts of litter.

“The impact of litter on our creeks, beaches, rivers, and lakes is very real.” Said Benjamin A. Fine, Director of Public Works/City Engineer for the City of Pismo Beach. “We can’t rely on voluntary cleanups alone. We need to stop litter at the source and prevent it from affecting our landscapes and reaching our waterways.”

The Central Coast Clean campaign features well‐loved local destinations, and incorporates memorable plays on local names and landmarks to discourage littering and point viewers towards more sustainable practices. A $25,000 grant from the IWMA funded creation of the campaign, with advertising costs supported with contributions from each of the cities and county.

“We are so pleased to be partnering on a county‐wide campaign, and that we can feature our distinct local landmarks and character,” said Kate Ballantyne, Deputy Director for County Public Works. ”The partnership with IWMA has been a terrific opportunity to merge and scale-up smaller anti‐littering efforts and produce a consistent and recognizable message across the county.”

In the coming weeks, the Central Coast Clean campaign will roll out advertisements across social media platforms and through targeted web advertisements. Campaign messages will appear in various formats in each community‐ as well as on the RTA busses that crisscross the county. A second wave of advertisements will appear in the spring, ahead of the summer season when tourism throughout the county tends to peak.

This campaign takes the first step of reminding everyone that littering just one little wrapper, bottle cap, or container has an impact that can really add up across the landscape.

The Central Coast Clean campaign is expected to last for up to five years as municipalities across the County work to meet new state-mandated litter reduction requirements. The campaign was produced by JPW Communications based in Carlsbad, California following a competitive proposal process that drew interest from several designs and communications firms. “We expected this would be a popular campaign concept, and the proposals we received reflected strong interest in educating the public about this important issue,” said Freddy Otte, San Luis Obispo City Biologist.

