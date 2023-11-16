New charcuterie store opens in Paso Robles

Graze Craze location under the leadership of Ben Madonna and his wife Esmeralda

– Graze Craze charcuterie has opened its latest location in Paso Robles at 104 Niblick Road in the Walmart shopping center, situated between Kohl’s and Subway. Specializing in grazing boards, boxes, and more, Graze Craze brings its innovative culinary experience to the heart of California’s renowned wine country.

Under the leadership of Ben Madonna and his wife Esmeralda, a local teacher, Graze Craze Paso Robles aims to “cater to the sophisticated culinary tastes of the area.” Ben Madonna, with roots in San Luis Obispo County dating back approximately 150 years, expresses a passion for food and wine cultivated from his upbringing on a nearby farm and ranch. “I believe food enhances wine, and charcuterie’s style of grazing meats, cheeses and sweets is the perfect way to explore the legendary wines grown here,” Madonna said. “The people of the Paso Robles-area are very sophisticated about cuisine, and I’m excited to introduce them to a new culinary adventure.”

Graze Craze stands out with its “Grazologists” who skillfully craft charcuterie arrangements featuring an assortment of high-quality ingredients, including fresh fruits and vegetables, premium meats and cheeses, artisanal sweets, nuts, and more. The charcuterie boards are available in various sizes, accommodating different lifestyles, dietary preferences, or occasions.

Notable offerings include the signature “Gone Grazey” board, a well-balanced mix of cured meats, premium cheeses, crackers, fresh produce, nuts, and more. The “Vegegrazian” appeals to plant-based enthusiasts with its medley of fresh fruits and vegetables, while the “Sweet & Grazey” satisfies those with a sweet tooth, combining gourmet chocolates and baked goods with sweet dips.

Graze Craze Paso Robles is open for pick-up, catering, and free local delivery from Tuesday to Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and Monday by appointment only.

For additional information, including pick-up, catering, and delivery services, interested individuals can contact Graze Craze Paso Robles at (805) 272-8873. Visit their website at Graze Craze Paso Robles or the physical location at 104 Niblick Road.

Share To Social Media