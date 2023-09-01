New church opens in Paso Robles

Maverick Church celebrates official launch next Sunday

– Maverick Church, a new church located in northern Paso Robles, will be opening its doors to the community for worship starting on Sunday, Sept. 10. Services will be held at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center located at 3201 Spring Street in Paso Robles. The new church is led by locals Ben Kosharek and Podge Cross.

“The first settlers in this area were truly Mavericks,” said Ben Kosharek. “They explored, built, and created this community for the benefit of others. We want to do the same for our community. We care deeply about spiritual growth and hope to be a place where people can take those next active steps in their faith.”

Community members expressed excitement about the new church. “Maverick Church is welcoming with inspiring worship and solid teaching,” said Mary Lipscomb. Her husband, Scott, agreed. “It feels like the old-time neighborhood church where you see old friends and meet new ones, and everyone feels like family.”

The church meets weekly on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. A nursery and a children’s ministry are available.

For more information, visit the church’s website at www.maverickchurch.org.

