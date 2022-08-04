New class on anxiety management offered at Centennial

‘Anxiety: the Good, the Bad & the Ugly’ course taught by Art Kuhns

– This fall, a new class entitled, “Anxiety: the Good, the Bad & the Ugly,” will be taught at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. The class is happening Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

The workshop will show attendees how to increase awareness of anxiety and most importantly, the techniques to stop the anxiety and live in a calm and confident state of mind and body. Attendees will receive a copy of Art’s e-Book “Anxiety: The Scourge of the West” and a meditation audio mp3 (a $50 value) for attending the workshop.

About the class

What if we could keep our anxiety level low and healthy? How would that change our lives? Instructor Art Kuhns of Breaking Day Hypnotherapy did it, and now he is showing others his path.

“We all have anxiety to some degree. Some have it to a greater degree. Anxiety is a normal response and is helpful to keep us safe, when kept to a low level and for a short period of time. Anxiety becomes bad and eventually ugly when it is at a high level and remains constant. You don’t have to live that way.”

Click here for more information and to sign up.

