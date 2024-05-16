New collaborative film center opening in San Luis Obispo

Center will officially launch in July 2024 with no disruption to current programming at the Palm Theater

– The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) and the Palm Theatre are teaming up to establish the SLO Film Center, a collaborative venture set to launch in July.

The new center, located in the heart of San Luis Obispo’s cultural arts district, aims to showcase new releases, expand independent and retrospective film programming, and host cultural events such as live music, comedy, and educational activities. It will operate year-round with daily screenings, events, and special guests, while also remaining the hub of the annual SLO International Film Festival.

Operated as a non-profit, the SLO Film Center will lease the theater from owners Jim and Patty Dee, who are retiring. The center aims to strengthen film’s role in the region’s arts community and engage diverse audiences.

“We believe that this investment will not only enrich the lives of those in our community, but also serve as a lasting legacy for generations to come,” said SLOIFF Executive Director Skye McLennan. “The SLO Film Center is poised to create an unparalleled space where filmmakers, film enthusiasts, general arts supporters, and community members alike can come together to celebrate the magic of storytelling.”

The Palm Theatre, founded by Jim and Patty Dee in 1988, will continue its legacy of offering independent and classic films. The Dees expressed excitement about passing the baton to SLOIFF, stating, “The creation of the San Luis Obispo Film Center will continue the tradition of unique, adventurous, and just plain entertaining programming as an integral part of the heart and soul of downtown San Luis Obispo.”

The San Luis Obispo Film Festival, founded in 1993 by local attorney Mary A. Harris, has been a staple in the region’s cultural scene. With the support of a special grant from the city of San Luis Obispo and Jim Dee’s involvement, the festival has grown to feature classic and restored films, as well as the George Sidney Independent Film Competition.

Actor Josh Brolin, a member of the SLO Film Festival Advisory Board, praised the collaboration, saying, “Having access to a non-profit film center opens up incredible opportunities for the local community to engage with artists, actors, filmmakers, and poets who are local or passing through our wonderful community.”

The SLO Film Center will officially launch in July 2024 with no disruption to current programming at the Palm Theater. More information about the film center can be found at https://slofilmfest.org/slo-film-center/. Tax-deductible donations to the SLO Film Center can also be made through the same link.

