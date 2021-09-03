New concession services available at Barney Schwartz Park 

–The City of Paso Robles is rolling-out a new plan for concession service at Barney Schwartz Park (2970 Union Road) including a dedicated area for mobile food service vendors and a concessionaire program designed to benefit nonprofit community groups. This new model of concession service will provide more opportunities for local businesses as well as fundraising opportunities for nonprofit organizations and a wider variety of food choices for park goers.

Applications are currently being accepted for the two reservable mobile food vendor spaces located next to the park’s four soccer and four softball fields. Interested business owners can find a link to the application and learn more about permit and reservation requirements at prcity.com/recreation. To help launch this new program, reservation fees are being waived between Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 for all mobile food service vendors. Reservation inquiries should be directed to recreation staff at recservices@prcity.com.

The new concession plan will also provide opportunities for local youth and adult nonprofit organizations to benefit from concession sales at the park. Beginning in January 2022, following the completion of upgrades and renovations, the two concession stands at Barney Schwartz Park and the snack shack at Sherwood Park (230 Scott Street) will be available for groups to sell prepackaged snacks as fundraising opportunities with profits earmarked to benefit the nonprofit group. More information on this program will be available in late 2021.

“The recreational youth sports leagues in Paso Robles are very excited about the new food truck and concession services programs at Barney Schwartz Park,” said Marc Dart, president of the Paso Robles Youth Sports Council. “These programs will not only provide a variety of food options, but a new way for teams and leagues, individually or in partnership with other community organizations, to raise much needed funds to run their programs.”

Contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or recservices@prcity.com. For information about recreation classes, activities and programs please visit prcity.com/recreation.